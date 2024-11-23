4 hurt after driver crashes SUV into West Side liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a liquor store overnight on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said the driver, a 33-year-old woman, was heading northbound in a 2022 Ford SUV just before 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue when she swerved and drove into the front of the store.

Four people who were inside the store were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The SUV driver and passengers refused treatment.

Citations are pending.