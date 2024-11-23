Watch CBS News
Local News

4 hurt after driver crashes SUV into West Side liquor store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

4 hurt after SUV crashes into liquor store on West Side
4 hurt after SUV crashes into liquor store on Chicago's West Side 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a liquor store overnight on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said the driver, a 33-year-old woman, was heading northbound in a 2022 Ford SUV just before 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue when she swerved and drove into the front of the store.

Four people who were inside the store were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The SUV driver and passengers refused treatment.

Citations are pending.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.