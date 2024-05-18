4 hurt, 2 critically in wrong-way crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt following a wrong-way crash in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago police say a man, 36, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the 6900 block of S. South Shore Drive just after midnight when he struck a woman's car.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Two female passengers in the woman's car suffered minor injuries and were taken to Trinity Hospital, where their condition was stabilized, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Unit was investigating.