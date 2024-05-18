Watch CBS News
Local News

4 hurt, 2 critically in wrong-way crash on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt following a wrong-way crash in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago police say a man, 36, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the 6900 block of S. South Shore Drive just after midnight when he struck a woman's car.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Two female passengers in the woman's car suffered minor injuries and were taken to Trinity Hospital, where their condition was stabilized, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Unit was investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 11:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.