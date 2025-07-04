Child dies, 2 other children among 4 hospitalized after stabbing, fire in Logan Square

Child dies, 2 other children among 4 hurt in Logan Square fire, stabbing

A 5-year-old child is dead and four other people, including two other children, were hospitalized after a stabbing and fire in the Logan Square neighborhood.

It happened Friday morning in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street.

Chicago fire sources said a family member called 911 and said that the mom stabbed a brother and sister and then set the house on fire.

The 5-year-old child was stabbed and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and later died. The other two children, 10 and 14, were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

A neighboring home also caught fire. An adult in that home was also taken to the hospital in serious condition for fire exposure. Their age and gender were also not released.

The woman was taken to Community First Medical Center and placed into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.