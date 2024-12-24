4 animals die in barn fire far northwest of Chicago

MARENGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A barn fire overnight Monday into Tuesday killed three horses and a pony in unincorporated Marengo northwest of Chicago.

The barn caught fire near Route 23 and Carls Road in unincorporated McHenry County near Marengo. The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were dispatched to the scene at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The remote area forced firefighters to shuttle water from a hydrant nearly three and a half miles away. Firefights focused on containing the fire and protecting nearby structures from the radiant heat it was emitting.

Crews finally got the flames under control around 4:30 a.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital from the scene for a medical emergency not related to the fire. No one else was hurt.

But three horses and a pony could not get out of the barn and died in the fire.

Crews remained on the scene until 7 a.m. to extinguish hot spots.