Watch CBS News
Local News

One person critical after rescue from water at 31st Street Beach in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the Marine Unit responded to a person in the water in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 6:11 p.m. 

Chicago Fire Department officials said a call initially came in that two people needed to be rescued from the water at 31st Street Beach, but one person was able to swim to shore. 

A male of unknown age was rescued from the water and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

A firefighter was hospitalized in good condition due to exposure to something in the water. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 7:13 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.