One person critical after rescue from water at 31st Street Beach in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the Marine Unit responded to a person in the water in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 6:11 p.m.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a call initially came in that two people needed to be rescued from the water at 31st Street Beach, but one person was able to swim to shore.

A male of unknown age was rescued from the water and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A firefighter was hospitalized in good condition due to exposure to something in the water.

No further information was immediately available.