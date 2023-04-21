Police seek man who shot 3-year-old in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind (CBS) -- Gary police are searching for the man who shot a 3-year-old child Tuesday morning.

They say officers responded to a shooting at a home, in the 4200 block of Jackson Street, and found a 3-year-old child on the porch with their mother.

The child was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not available.

Police released a photo of Natorries Brown. He's the boyfriend of the 3-year-old's mother.

On Friday, crisis responders were back on the block handing out gun locks to neighbors.

Police encouraged everyone to put guns in a safe space - especially around children.

"If you're going to be around your children, please don't have your weapon on you. Have it locked in a secure area, have a gunlock," said Gary Police Captin Sam Roberts.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Gary police said they are getting conflicting stories about how the child was shot and want to hear Brown's version of what happened.