3-year-old shot in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gary police are searching for the person who shot a 3-year-old child Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 4200 block of Jackson Street on Tuesday morning and found a 3-year-old child on the porch with their mother.

The first officer on the scene began rendering first aid to the child and called paramedics. The child was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not available.

Police said officers initially were given conflicting accounts of what happened, but after further questioning, were told the child was shot in an upstairs bedroom of the home as the people inside were watching TV.

The suspected shooter is still at large. Police believe he lives in the home where the child was shot.

Anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1210.