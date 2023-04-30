3-year-old shot inside Chicago home dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 3-year-old boy who was shot in the face inside a Chicago home last week has died, officials say.

The toddler has been identified as Laroyce Bolden of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Laroyce was originally reported in serious condition after he was shot inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The crime scene that extended across multiple houses. Bullet holes covered a car in a garage that sources say was stolen.

Police say the toddler was inside the home when he was shot in the face.

No one is in custody, and detectives are still investigating.