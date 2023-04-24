Neighbors shaken after 3-year-old shot in face in Calumet Heights home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face inside a Chicago home Saturday, and the search is still on for the gunman.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with neighbors in Calumet Heights who are rattled by the shooting.

The 3-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

"It's never been this close to home before," said Stephanie Boyd.

She hears of gun violence that riddles Chicago, but she says she never thought it would happen right across the street from her.

"I usually have my granddaughter, who is 2," she said. "So it was pretty shocking to know that it was a 3-year-old that was a victim of gun violence."

At 88th and Euclid, police combed through a crime scene that extended across multiple houses. Bullet holes cover a car in a garage that sources say was stolen.

Police say the 3-year-old boy was inside the home when he was shot in the face.

"I think it's terrible," said neighbor William Gilkey.

It is not clear if or how that shooting and the car are connected or how the boy was shot at all. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and later to Comer Children's Hospital and is in serious condition.

"I feel so bad for that family," said neighbor Bertha Levy. "I feel bad for the children because they don't even have a chance to almost learn their names before they end up getting shot."

This isn't the first time Boyd has dealt with gun violence. Last year, her student 12-year-old Nyzireya London Moore died after being shot in the head on the way from her birthday party.

"You don't ever want, anyone shot, but especially the children," she said.

Chicago Police say no one is in custody, and investigators still do not know the motive behind the shooting.