3 wounded, 2 critically in River North shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are hurt following a shooting in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street around 3 a.m.

Police say the men, ages 22, 26, and 32, were standing on the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire from two passing cars that were exchanging gunfire.

All three victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

The 22-year-old and 26-year-old were struck multiple times in the body and are listed in critical condition. The 32-year-old was shot twice in the left arm and is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.