3 teens shot in Austin neighborhood, 1 in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot in the Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The three male teens were in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue on Friday around 2:30 p.m. near the sidewalk and were possibly involved in a physical altercation when they were struck by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year old boy was struck multiple times on his body and transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

Another 17-year-old boy was struck in the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the back and arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in good condition.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.