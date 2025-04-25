3 teens injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight, police say

Three teenagers were injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight Thursday into Friday, CPD said.

The first incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. when a 15-year-old was shot in the hand. Police said the teen wouldn't tell them where the shooting happened and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

In the second incident, Chicago police were called to the 3100-blcok of West Arthington in Garfield Park just before 1 a.m. where they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, but is expected to recover.

In the third incident, police were called to the 6700-block of South Justine near Marquette in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 4:20 a.m. A 14-year-old boy was walking when he heard shots being fired and started to run, before realizing he had been shot in the hip.

He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital before being taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody of any of the shootings, police said. Investigations by area detectives are ongoing.