Watch CBS News
Local News

3 teens injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight, police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

3 teens injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight, police say
3 teens injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight, police say 00:38

Three teenagers were injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight Thursday into Friday, CPD said.

The first incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. when a 15-year-old was shot in the hand. Police said the teen wouldn't tell them where the shooting happened and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

In the second incident, Chicago police were called to the 3100-blcok of West Arthington in Garfield Park just before 1 a.m. where they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, but is expected to recover.

In the third incident, police were called to the 6700-block of South Justine near Marquette in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 4:20 a.m. A 14-year-old boy was walking when he heard shots being fired and started to run, before realizing he had been shot in the hip.

He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital before being taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody of any of the shootings, police said. Investigations by area detectives are ongoing. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.