3 teens charged in robbery of person who came to meet and purchase items in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Three teens have been charged with robbing a person who came to buy items that had been offered for sale in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The robbery happened Tuesday in the 100 block of Nutwood Court, Bolingbrook police said. The robbery is believed to have occurred in a residence where the victim had agreed to meet and buy items offered up for sale, police said.

Police were called to the scene at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday. They recovered five guns and arrested Julius Kidd and Jelani Whitfield, both 19 and of Sandwich, Illinois, and a 17-year-old Romeoville resident.

Police returned Wednesday to execute a search warrant at a house on Nutwood Court related to the robbery.

Kidd and Whitfield were each charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, three counts each of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest.