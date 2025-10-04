Chicago police seek to identify 3 people in CTA train robbery in the Loop last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three people they said robbed a passenger on a CTA train in the Loop last month.

The robbery happened aboard the train just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 26, in the 100 block of West Lake Street.

The suspects were only described as a Black male wearing a gray shirt and two white males, one wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic design on the front and the other wearing a black t-shirt.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ429981.