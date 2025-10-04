Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek to identify 3 people in CTA train robbery in the Loop last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three people they said robbed a passenger on a CTA train in the Loop last month.

The robbery happened aboard the train just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 26, in the 100 block of West Lake Street.

The suspects were only described as a Black male wearing a gray shirt and two white males, one wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic design on the front and the other wearing a black t-shirt.

CTA Loop train robbery suspects
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ429981.

