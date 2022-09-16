3 shot while at gas station in Archer Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and two boys were shot while at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of West 47th Street around 11:01 p.m.
Police said the victims were at a gas station when an occupant in a green Chevy Tahoe fired shots.
An 18-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. A 16-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and a 17-year-old boy was also transported to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the left foot.
All three were transported by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.