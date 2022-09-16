3 shot while at gas station in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and two boys were shot while at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of West 47th Street around 11:01 p.m.

Police said the victims were at a gas station when an occupant in a green Chevy Tahoe fired shots.

An 18-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. A 16-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and a 17-year-old boy was also transported to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

All three were transported by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.