Watch CBS News
Local News

3 shot while at gas station in Archer Heights

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and two boys were shot while at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of West 47th Street around 11:01 p.m.

Police said the victims were at a gas station when an occupant in a green Chevy Tahoe fired shots.

An 18-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. A 16-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and a 17-year-old boy was also transported to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

All three were transported by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.