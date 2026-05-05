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3 shot in Back of the Yards, Chicago fire officials say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Three people were shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fire officials confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of S. Wood Street. Chicago fire sources confirmed three people had been transported from the scene with gunshot wounds.

CFD would not confirm the victims' ages, genders or give any information about their conditions.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where there were multiple police vehicles and a maroon SUV with bullet holes and its doors open.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information and have not yet heard back. 

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