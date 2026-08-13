3 shot, 1 fatally, while driving in Grand Crossing

Three people were shot, one fatally, while driving in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said two men and a woman were inside a white sedan in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone inside a white SUV fired shots just after 3 a.m.

Police said a 54-year-old man was shot in the back and head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

Another man, 45 years old, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 48-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.