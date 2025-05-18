3 police officers shot in Fairview Heights, Illinois

Three police officers in Fairview Heights, Illinois, were shot and wounded this weekend when someone opened fire.

At 9:44 p.m. officers were called to Potomac Drive in Fairview Heights for a report of someone prowling around a home. They found the person at the scene and found it was a possible domestic situation, police said.

During the encounter, the person opened fire and struck three officers.

One officer was shot in the face and was in critical, but stable condition Sunday after emergency surgery. Another was shot in the arm and was being treated at a hospital after a bullet broke a bone, police said.

A third officer appeared to have been shot in the back, but the officer's bulletproof vest stopped the bullet, police said. This officer was treated and released.

Two other officers were treated at the hospital for injuries they suffered while fighting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered. Illinois State Police are investigating.

Fairview Heights police said there was no threat to the community after the incident.

Fairview Heights is located in the Metro East area of Southern Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.