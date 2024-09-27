3 people shot while sitting at red light on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in their cars while sitting at a red light in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Thursday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m., police said two men were sitting in a silver sedan at a red light, in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, when a red van pulled up and shots were fired.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and neck and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman, 46, also stopped at the red light in a dark-colored SUV, was shot in the arm. She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.

Officers do not believe the woman was the target.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.