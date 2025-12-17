Police body camera catches daring rescue after car crashed into pond in Glendale Heights

The Glendale Heights Police Department released body camera video on Wednesday of a daring rescue after a vehicle crashed into a pond last weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday, shortly after 1:30 a.m., in the area of Burdette Avenue and Roberta Avenue.

According to the department, officers responded to the area where the vehicle had crashed into the pond. There, they found three people in the water, about 20 to 30 feet from the shoreline, and the vehicle was submerged about 12 feet into the water.

Two of the officers at the scene attempted to keep the three people afloat, given the dangerous weather conditions. The department said the air temperature at the time was 1 degree Fahrenheit.

"It was pure adrenaline and instincts," said officer Marco Lomibao. "When we got there, we just saw people bobbin in and out, and that third person was … pretty much, all I saw was hands, hands in the air while their head was under. So, at that point, it was life or death."

Additional officers and crews from the Glenside Fire Protection District arrived and assisted in the rescue. All three people were pulled from the pond back to shore and were treated for minor injuries. The officers were not hurt during the rescue.

"I want to commend them for their selfless acts as they put their own lives at risk to rescue these three individuals. Our officers are dedicated to protecting and serving the residents of the Village of Glendale Heights every day," said Glendale Heights Police Chief George Pappas.

The chief said the driver of the vehicle was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

No further information was released.