3 people in custody after 2 robberies at CTA Red Line Belmont Avenue station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people are in custody after two separate robberies at the Belmont Avenue CTA stop.

Police said the group assaulted a man on the platform and took his belongings. The victim refused media attention.

During the second robbery, the victim sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Police told CBS 2 the offenders are also accused of aggravated battery to an on-duty Chicago police officer. No further details were released.

Charges are pending.