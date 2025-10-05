Watch CBS News
3 people hospitalized after fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

An early-morning apartment fire sent three people to the hospital in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday.

The fire broke out around 2:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place, near Euclid Avenue.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 — automatically sending five ambulances.

Fire officials said two women were left in serious-to-critical condition and a man was in fair-to-serious condition after the fire. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Investigators Sunday morning were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

