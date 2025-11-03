Watch CBS News
3 men sought in robbery on Red Line train in Fuller Park

Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police are searching for three men they said robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train last month.

The robbery happened around 3:46 a.m. on Oct. 21, in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard in Fuller Park.

Police did not say what was stolen from the passenger.

The suspects were described as Black men, one wearing a red hooded sweater, red sweatpants. And a black jacket with "Ferrari" patches. The second suspect wore a letterman jacket with a "C" on it, and the third suspect wore a gray "GAP" hooded sweatshirt.

CTA Red Line train robbery Oct 21, 2025
Chicago Police Department

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity, and if confronted, remain calm and never pursue them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or report an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ459474.

