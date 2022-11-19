Watch CBS News
Police investigate after 3 men rob business on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after three men robbed a convenience store on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning.

The robbery happened around 5 a.m., in the 400 block of Western Avenue.

Police say three unknown men entered the business demanding the register be opened while brandishing a handgun.

The victim complied and the suspects took the money and fled the business.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody.

Area three detectives are investigating.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 9:25 AM

