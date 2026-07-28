3 men injured, 2 seriously, in Little Village drive-by-shooting, CPD says

Three men were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:44 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Chicago police said that a tan sedan pulled up alongside the victims and someone from inside shot at the victims before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A 27-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old was also shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition.

A 22-year-old was shot in the leg and is also at Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.