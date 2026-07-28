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3 men injured, 2 seriously, in Little Village drive-by-shooting, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Three men were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:44 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Chicago police said that a tan sedan pulled up alongside the victims and someone from inside shot at the victims before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A 27-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old was also shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition.

A 22-year-old was shot in the leg and is also at Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Area  4 detectives are investigating. 

No further information was immediately available.

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