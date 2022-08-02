3 men in custody after shootout in Little Italy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout in Little Italy near the UIC campus Monday night.

Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.

According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction.

The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition.

The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said.

Charges are pending.