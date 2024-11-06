3 men charged in multiple Chicago Northwest Side burglaries dating back to August

CHICAGO (CBS)—Three men were charged with multiple burglaries and thefts on the city's Northwest Side.

The incidents date back to August, with the latest happening on Monday.

Samir Marogail, 34, of Chicago, was charged with five counts of burglary and three counts of theft over $500. Yong Suk Lee, 35, of Palatine, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft over $500.

Blaze, of Westville, Indiana, was charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft over $500, and one felony count of possession of Methamphetamine.

All three men were arrested on Monday just after 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said they were identified as the suspects who burglarized a gas station in the 7100 block of North Sheridan Road about several hours earlier.

Marogail and Suk Lee were also charged in connection with incidents in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue on Oct. 19 and in the 3200 block of North Pulaski Road on Nov. 3.

Marogail was additionally charged with incidents that occurred on Aug. 16 in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue and on Sept. 27 in the 5700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

All three are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.