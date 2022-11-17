3 injured when ambulance transporting patient crashes in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were injured when an ambulance rushing a patient to the hospital collided with another vehicle Thursday morning in Little Village.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and California.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the patient in the ambulance was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after the crash.

A paramedic was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition. A firefighter who was riding in the back of the ambulance was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

Police could not immediately provide information on the circumstances of the crash.