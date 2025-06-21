3 hurt in fiery crash involving stolen car in Dolton, Illinois

3 hurt in fiery crash in Dolton, Illinois

3 hurt in fiery crash in Dolton, Illinois

3 hurt in fiery crash in Dolton, Illinois

Three people were injured after a crash caused a car to flip over and explode Friday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.

The car was seen on its side near the corner of Sibley and Cottage Grove.

A village spokesperson said a person was driving a stolen car when it hit another car and then flipped over another vehicle.

The spokesperson said three people were taken to the hospital— two of them with traumatic injuries. Their genders and ages were not released.

It is unclear if the person driving the stolen car is in custody or if any charges will be filed.