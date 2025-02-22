3 hurt, including teen girl, in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say
Three people were hurt, including a teenage girl, after a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, according to police.
It happened around 4:13 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue.
Preliminary reports say that two men, 21 and 35, and a girl, 17, were standing in a parking lot when they were hit by gunfire from occupants in an unknown SUV and sedan.
All of the victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
The 35-year-old was hit multiple times in the body and is in critical condition.
The 21-year-old was hit once in the leg and is in good condition.
The 17-year-old was hit in the leg and foot. She is also in good condition.
As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.