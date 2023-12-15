Watch CBS News
3 hurt, 1 seriously in house fire in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Three people were hurt following a house fire in west suburban Glendale Heights Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Davine Drive and Dickens Avenue.

Glendale Heights police helped get the people out of the burning home.

They were taken for medical treatment. One of the victims was said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 7:16 AM CST

