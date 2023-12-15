3 hurt, 1 seriously in house fire in Chicago suburb

House fire in Glendale Heights leaves 3 hurt, 1 seriously

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Three people were hurt following a house fire in west suburban Glendale Heights Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Davine Drive and Dickens Avenue.

Glendale Heights police helped get the people out of the burning home.

They were taken for medical treatment. One of the victims was said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.