3 garages burglarized on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning to residents on the city's Northwest Side after three garages were burglarized this week.

The break-ins happened in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods with the latest happening on Wednesday.

In each incident, the burglar would kick in the side door of the garages and remove items from inside before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

4300 block of North Mozart Street, May 7 at 8 p.m. - May 8 at 8 a.m.

4400 block of North Mozart Street, May 9 at 9 p.m.- May 10 at 8:15 a.m.

2700 block of West Agatite Avenue, May 10 at 3:46 a.m.

CPD was unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five by phone at 312-746-7394.