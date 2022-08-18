3 firefighters injured, 27 displaced after fire in Back of the Yards

3 firefighters hurt, 27 displaced in Back of the Yards fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three firefighters are hospitalized and 27 people are displaced after a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.

The fire happened around 11:06 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago Fire Department.

Two houses were affected by the fire, CFD said.

Two of the firefighters were transported to Rush Hospital; one with knee pain and another with exertion. The third firefighter was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with back pain. All three firefighters are in stable condition.

The Red Cross was on the scene providing services and financial assistance for residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.