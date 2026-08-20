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4 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

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Four firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday from the scene of a fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out in a vacant structure in the 5400 block of South Justine Street, a residential block. Citizen app video from the scene indicated that the structure was a two-flat.

The Fire Department said three firefighters were taken to the hospital from the scene.

Three of the firefighters were in serious-to-critical condition at the time they were taken to the hospital, while one was in good condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

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