3 dead after house explosion, fire in downstate Troy, Illinois

Three people were killed when a house exploded in Troy, Illinois, a town in Southwest Illinois near St. Louis.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the fire department first received a call about a fire and explosions in the 8000 block of West Kirsch Road just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday. The caller said people were trapped inside the burning home.

KMOV-TV reports that the first had mostly engulfed the home but the fire started to come under control by the time a bomb squad arrived around 5:30 a.m. At 6 a.m., the house caught fire again.

Fire crews were eventually able to put out the blaze. The sheriff's office said one person was found with significant burn injuries outside the home when firefighters first arrived; they were taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Three bodies were found inside the home after the fire was struck out, the sheriff's office said.

A few residents were also able to escape without injuries.

The investigation into the fire and explosions remains under investigation. The ATF and FBI are assisting with the investigation.