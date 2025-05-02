3 Chicago buildings make Landmarks Illinois's annual most endangered list
Landmarks Illinois is out with its annual list of 10 most endangered landmarks, including three locations in Chicago.
Chicago Vocational High School in Avalon Park
Built in 1941, it was once called "the best equipped trade school in the United States." It's considered endangered because of years of neglect and dwindling enrollment.
Alumni include Bears great Dick Butkus and comedy legend Bernie Mac.
J.J. Walser house in the Austin neighborhood
It's one of the few Frank Lloyd Wright buildings still standing in the city.
The outdoor theater at the South Shore Cultural Center
While the center itself is thriving, the theater is currently unusable.
Other endangered buildings on the list
Outside the city, threatened landmarks include the Spivey Building, which is the only skyscraper in East Saint Louis, the Judge William D. Barry House in downtown Saint Charles, and the "Fordon Horse Barn" in Oak Brook.