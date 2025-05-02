Watch CBS News
3 Chicago buildings make Landmarks Illinois's annual most endangered list

3 Chicago locations listed as most endangered landmarks in Illinois
3 Chicago locations listed as most endangered landmarks in Illinois 00:45

Landmarks Illinois is out with its annual list of 10 most endangered landmarks, including three locations in Chicago.

Chicago Vocational High School in Avalon Park

endangered-1.png
Chicago Vocational High School  built in 1941.   Landmarks Illinois

Built in 1941, it was once called "the best equipped trade school in the United States." It's considered endangered because of years of neglect and dwindling enrollment.

Alumni include Bears great Dick Butkus and comedy legend Bernie Mac.

J.J. Walser house in the Austin neighborhood

endangered-2.png
The home was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1903. Landmarks Illinois

It's one of the few Frank Lloyd Wright buildings still standing in the city.

The outdoor theater at the South Shore Cultural Center

endnagered-3.png
South Shore Cultural Center was founded in 1905 and later rebuilt in 1926 according to the Chicago park District.  Landmarks Illinois

While the center itself is thriving, the theater is currently unusable.

Other endangered buildings on the list

Outside the city, threatened landmarks include the Spivey Building, which is the only skyscraper in East Saint Louis, the Judge William D. Barry House in downtown Saint Charles, and the "Fordon Horse Barn" in Oak Brook.






