3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Steven Montano, 18, is charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Rodrigo Ramirez, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of attempting to flee, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and having multiple traffic citations.

The offenders were arrested on July 28, 2022, in the 7400 block of South Parnell Avenue.

They were identified as the offenders who, moments earlier, shot a 27-year-old man in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place.

Police said the victim was standing outside when he was shot at by an offender traveling in a white Honda vehicle.

The victim was shot in the knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The offenders fled but were apprehended, placed into custody, and charged accordingly, police said.

All three are due in bond court Saturday.