3 businesses burglarized overnight in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three businesses were burglarized overnight across Chicago, according to police.

All three incidents happened within an hour Thursday on the city's North, South, and Near West Sides.

The first burglary happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Ricobene's in the 200 block of West 26th Street.

Police said three armed people entered the restaurant, which was closed at the time, by breaking the front glass door and taking the cash register before fleeing the scene.

There were three women inside the restaurant, but they were not injured.

Then, around 3:10 a.m., two people broke the front glass door, went inside, and took two cash registers at the Mr. Submarine restaurant in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

An employee told CBS News Chicago he was sleeping in the back room when the burglary happened. He had closed last night and was going to go home in the morning when he was rested.

When the employee heard the banging, he turned on the lights, but it did not scare the burglars away. He also shouted at the offenders to leave and, at one point, came face to face with at least one offender who had a hammer.

Police said the burglars fled the scene in an unknown waiting vehicle with two others inside. Those cash registers were recovered a short time later.

Minutes later, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at the Moneygun bar in the 600 block of West Lake Street.

The glass door of the bar was also found shattered, and multiple people entered inside and then fled in an unknown direction. It is not clear if anything was taken from inside.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made in either incident.