2 men, teen arrested with allegedly driving stolen car in North Chicago

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people were arrested after Lake County Sheriff's deputies recovered a stolen car during a traffic stop in North Chicago overnight.

A 20-year-old man from Chicago, an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Waukegan, were taken to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Around 2:30 a.m., a sergeant was on patrol in the area of Route 41 and Casimir Pulaski Drive. A Hyundai Sonata was clocked traveling at 93 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The sergeant caught up to the speeding car and initiated a traffic stop.

After approaching the car, he noticed the passenger side window was shattered with the steering column damaged. it was further alleged the vehicle had been stolen moments earlier from an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lakehurst Road in Waukegan.

Criminal charges are pending.