3 arrested after early morning armed robbery, car crash in Wilmette

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were arrested in Wilmette after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning after a car crash and a suspect firing at police.

Authorities said there was a report of a robbery at 5:16 in the 400 block of Central Avenue. Two men approached a 63-year-old, showed a gun and demanded the victim's belongings. Police said the suspects took the man's car keys, cellphone and ID. The suspects fled in a vehicle with a third person. The 63-year-old was not hurt.

A few minutes later, Wilmette police found the vehicle near 10th Street and Central Avenue where the driver went north on 10th Street and "rolled the vehicle off the roadway into the parking lot at 1630 Sheridan Road."

Police said as officers approached the car, one suspect fired in the direction of the officers. No one was hit. Kenilworth and Winnetka police arrived to help take three offenders into custody. The items taken from the 63-year-old and two semi-automatic handguns were found on the suspects and inside the vehicle.

One suspect was taken to an area hospital with injuries from the car crash. The car used, according to police, was stolen from Winnetka on August 14.

Winnetka police said the investigation continues.