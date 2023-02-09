3-alarm fire in Evanston leaves over a dozen residents displaced

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Over a dozen people are left without a home following a fire at a courtyard complex in Evanston Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., fire crews arrived on the scene where they encountered heavy fire from the third floor of the complex, in the 900 block of Judson Avenue.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire within 12 minutes of being at the scene but was under control within an hour, fire officials said.

Two cats were killed as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say 13 residents were displaced. American Red Cross was notified to assist.

The 900 block of Judson Avenue remains closed for investigation.