3.3 magnitude earthquake confirmed in central Illinois

By Albert Ramon,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed near Lerna, Illinois, late Monday night. 

The earthquake, confirmed by the United States Geological Survey, was reported in Coles County SSW of Lerna, Illinois which is close to Effingham, Illinois.   

According to reports from WCIA in Central Illinois, the earthquake was reported just before 11:45 p.m. WCIA said shaking was felt throughout the area, but the Coles-Moultrie County 911 CECOM has not received any reports of damage or calls for assistance.

An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude is considered to be a "weak" earthquake, per the U.S. Geological Survey scale, usually resulting in slim to no damage.

Anyone who felt the earthquake can file an online report to USGS here


Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

