Watch CBS News
Local News

2's Got Your Ticket: Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2's Got Your Ticket: Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
2's Got Your Ticket: Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- His energetic songs can still get the party started decades after they first filled the airwaves.  

And now you can learn more about the man behind the music. 

With 2's Got Your Ticket, here's entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole with a look at "Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical." He talks to director Sheldon Epps about bringing the singer's story to life. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 11:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.