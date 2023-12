2's Got Your Ticket: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A homespun evening of Christmas joy is on stage at the Studebaker Theater that features the magic of Jim Henson's puppetry.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole introduces us to a musical legend bringing Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas to the stage.