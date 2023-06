2's Got Your Ticket: 'Another Marriage'

2's Got Your Ticket: 'Another Marriage'

2's Got Your Ticket: 'Another Marriage'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Steppenwolf Theatre's "Another Marriage" takes us through life's unexpected twists and turns.

An actress known for dozens of films and tv programs is at the center of it all.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks with Judy Greer.

"One of the best performances I've seen at Steppenwolf!" Audiences and critics are falling head over heels for ANOTHER MARRIAGE, the "fierce and funny" love story now playing in our intimate in-the-round Ensemble Theater. #AnotherMarriageSTC #chicago #theatre #lovestory #romcom pic.twitter.com/hHGEUFHoe3 — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) June 29, 2023