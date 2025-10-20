29 business burglaries reported across Chicago since September, CPD warns

Chicago police issued an updated alert after the same crew in a string of burglaries targeted 19 other businesses, with 10 of them happening on Monday.

Earlier this month, police previously warned about 10 burglaries reported since Sept. 21, in the Brighton Park, Chicago Loop, Lake View East, Edgewater, Logan Square, Kelvyn Park & Near South Side neighborhoods.

They said in each burglary, one to eight people wearing dark clothing and ski masks forced their way into the business by breaking a glass window or door and stole money from cash registers, liquor bottles, and an ATM from inside.

Now, 19 more businesses have been burglarized between Oct. 7-20 in the North Center, South Loop, Garfield Ridge, Gage Park, Uptown, Humboldt Park, West Lawn, Chicago Lawn, and Archer Heights neighborhoods.

Below are all the reported burglaries reported since Sept. 21:

4300 block of South Talman Avenue on Sept. 21-22, between 7:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. - Brighton Park

200 block of West Van Buren Street on Sept. 22, at 1:25 a.m. - Chicago Loop

2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:42 a.m. - Lake View East

5500 block of North Broadway on Sept. 22, at 4:05 a.m. - Edgewater

2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:56 a.m. - Logan Square

2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 24, at 2:21 a.m. - Logan Square

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:25 a.m. - Brighton Park

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:40 a.m. - Brighton Park

4600 block of West Diversey Avenue on Oct. 5, at 5:28 a.m. - Kelvyn Park

2200 block of South Indiana Avenue on Oct. 5, at 6:47 a.m. - Near South Side

4000 block on North Western Avenue on Oct. 7, at 2:53 a.m. - North Center

500 block of West Grenshaw Avenue on Oct. 7, at 3:39 a.m. - South Loop

3200 block of West 59th Street on Oct. 12, at 5:31 a.m. - Chicago Lawn

5601 block of South Kedzie Avenue on Oct. 13, at 4:45 a.m. - Gage Park

5500 block of South Archer Avenue on Oct. 15, at 12:30 a.m. - Garfield Ridge

0-100 block of East 9th Street on Oct. 15, at 3:47 a.m. - Chicago Loop

5000 block of South Kedzie on Oct. 15, at 4:30 a.m. - Gage Park

4300 block of West Marquette Road on Oct. 18, at 3:58 a.m. - West Lawn

2500 block of Pershing Road on Oct. 18, at 4:40 a.m. - Brighton Park

5000 block of North Sheridan Road on Oct. 20, 2025 at 2:34 a.m. - Uptown

4700 block of North Sheridan Road on Oct. 20, at 2:51 a.m. - Uptown

4100 block of North Sheridan Road on Oct. 20, at 3:08 a.m. - Uptown

4400 block of North Sheridan Road on Oct. 20, at 3:35 a.m. - Uptown

3200 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Oct. 20, at 3:40 a.m. - Logan Square

3600 block of West Division Street on Oct. 20, at 4:02 a.m. - Humboldt Park

4300 block of West 63rd Street on Oct. 20, at 4:45 a.m. - West Lawn

4300 block of West 63rd Street on Oct. 20, at 4:50 a.m. - West Lawn

4300 block of West 51st Street on Oct. 20, at 5 a.m. - Archer Heights

4400 block of South Archer Avenue on Oct. 20, at 5:20 a.m. - Brighton Park

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263, Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25CWP029D