27 men arrested in human trafficking sting in Lake County, sheriffs say

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they've arrested 27 men following a two-day human trafficking suppression operation earlier this week.

The office said the operation specifically targeted individuals attempting to purchase sex through online classified advertisements—a tactic regularly used by traffickers to market victims.

Undercover detectives posed as individuals offering sex for money. When the suspects arrived at a Gurnee-area hotel and offered money for sexual acts, they were arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Two of the suspects resisted arrest during the operation. A detective in one instance received minor injuries after being kneed in the face, and the other caused damage to a hotel hallway.

Each suspect was charged with one count of soliciting a sexual act. They were cited, processed at the Lake County Jail, and released pending a court date.

Those arrested during the operation include:

Abelardo A. Velasquez, 30, of Beach Park

Robert L. Rowels, 39, of Ingleside

James A. Kavinsky, 30, of Niles

Jamir D. Holmes, 20, of Zion

Mathew Reynolds, 23, of Pleasant Prairie

Jesus S. Munoz, 35, of Woodstock

Hakeem A. Moore, 22, of Great Lakes

Jesus Navarrete-Vega, 30, of Gurnee. He was also charged with resisting a police officer and criminal property damage.

Jesus M. Valdez, 28, of Zion

Tyree R.L. Alexander, 32, of Gurnee

Alexis M. Lopez, 31, of Park City

Adrion E. Reynolds, 21, of Park City

Eryk P. Plawinski, 26, of Algonquin

Daevieon Garland, 21, of Waukegan

Joshua L. Powell, 34, of Libertyville

Daniel Corona, 29, of Pleasant Prairie

Deybys Matute Moncada, 31, of Zion. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer resulting in injury, and aggravated battery after kneeing a detective in the face, causing injury.

Charles A. Lintner, 35, of Johnsburg

Argyll Piansay, 61, of Gurnee. He was also charged with attempt possession of cocaine.

Andre L. Harevey, 41, of North Chicago

Ryan P. Gibbs, 26, of Libertyville

Ubaldo L. Sanchez, 28, of Waukegan

Jonathan R. Litson, 45, of Gurnee

Essodong Tchakpala, 25, of Round Lake Beach

Adam S.W. Porwit, 26, of Twin Lakes

Carl R. Weber, 35, of Muskego, Wisconsin

John Garcia, 53, of Kenosha

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement:

"These operations are about protecting victims and holding sex buyers accountable. Suppressing the demand is a critical piece of dismantling the human trafficking pipeline. If there is no buyer, there is no market."

The Gurnee Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted in the operation.