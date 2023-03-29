25th annual Harry Caray toast Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's most beloved broadcaster will be honored with the 25th annual Toast to Harry Caray on Wednesday.

At 5:30 p.m., fans will be raising a glass to the iconic baseball announcer at all Harry Caray's Tavern restaurants. There will be a live radio broadcast from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Navy Pier location.

The toast at Navy Pier will be led by Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg, followed by "Take Me out to the Ball Game."

This year's theme is "VOTE FOR HARRY: Re-Elect Harry Mayor of Rush Street." You can cast your vote online.

"It's fun to see people still love Harry 25 years later," Owner of Harry Caray's Grant DePorter said. "He's larger than life."

Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg said this is an event he's tries to attend every year.

"He was critiquing my play every single game that I played so I needed to play well," Sandberg said. "I tried my best to play good baseball."