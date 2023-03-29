Watch CBS News

Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on Harry Caray

Chicago's most beloved broadcaster will be honored with the 25th annual Toast to Harry Caray on Wednesday. "He was critiquing my play every single game that I played so I needed to play well," Sandberg said. "I tried my best to play good baseball."
