25th annual Harry Caray toast Wednesday

At 5:30 p.m., fans will be raising a glass to the iconic baseball announcer at all Harry Caray's Tavern restaurants. There will be a live radio broadcast from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Navy Pier location.
